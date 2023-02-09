WAY 1: Get real

SIN 3: A failure to consider or understand your audience’s needs

The problem? We focus so much on what we’re going to say that we forget to focus on who we’re saying it to. You see, it’s possible to deliver a great talk in a great way – but to the wrong audience. If you’re going to make an impact it has to be relevant. Here’s the deal: If you don’t tailor your message, you’ll fail with your message.





Not knowing where your audience is at and what their needs are is like throwing a fire extinguisher to a drowning man and hoping it will help.





Now, clearly it’s vitally important to consider what you’re going to say, but equally important remember you’re speaking to people, not into a vacuum. So, the more you can discover about your audience in terms of their needs, their priorities and their concerns, the more you are able to tailor your message to them.







