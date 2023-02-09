WAY 3: Start at the end

Imagine you’ve been asked to give a presentation at work, or make a pitch to a client, or present at a job interview. What’s the first question most people ask themselves? In my experience it’s usually this: ‘What am I going to say?’ Seems a fair question, doesn’t it? But wait. Do yourself a favour. Don’t start there.





Here’s what you need to ask yourself. ‘What’s the purpose and the point of what I’m going to say?’ Or to put it another way: ‘What am I aiming to have achieved by the time I’ve shut up?’





If you want to speak so people really listen, you’re far more likely to succeed if the audience understands how the journey you’re taking them on will help them. But they’re unlikely to be a willing travelling companion if they’re asking themselves: ‘So what’s the point of what I’m hearing?’