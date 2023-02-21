What Is Availability Bias?

What you remember most vividly in your past influences your future. That’s the power of personal experience.
The stories, memories, and examples that are easily available to you guide the decisions you make, the stories you tell, and how you position yourself in the world.
This is called “availability bias.” And you can either succumb to this common mental error or learn to use it in your favor…
Availability bias (also called the “availability heuristic”) is the impact of your most vivid experiences or memories on decision-making.
It’s a mental shortcut that allows you to easily connect ideas or decisions based on immediate or vivid examples.
You place too much importance on the facts and information you can remember, and less importance on the facts not immediately available to you.
An idea or a fact is not worth more merely because it is easily available to you.
CHARLIE MUNGER
Excessive coverage on the news or social media about plane crashes uses vivid images and stories to elicit an emotional response. That’s why many people develop a fear of flying - they remember those images the next time they fly.
Yet, this fear is entirely in opposition to the statistical danger of flying. The chances of experiencing a plane crash on a commercial airline are incredibly low.
But, data doesn’t usually speak to us emotionally. It’s much easier to remember the vivid images of destruction.
Availability bias makes those images easily accessible, causing an irrational fear of flying.
