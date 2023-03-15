What is distraction

Distraction and traction are two opposite words. Traction is something that moves you forward toward your goal.





Distraction pulls you away. It deviates you from your goal.





Distraction hinders our progress while traction accelerates it.





The same activity can act as a distraction for one person and as traction for another. It depends on your goals and what you want to achieve.





If you do something and that something is not helping you to accomplish your goals or is deviating you from your goal, that’s a distraction.







