- ChatGPT will become the centerpiece of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook
- Soon, you don’t need to write much anymore. Artificial Intelligence will do it for you
- The end of apps and your 99 subscriptions
- AI will get rid of Windows, too
- Business communication will become less important because AI will take care of all business matters
- No one needs to read or write emails anymore because AI does all the work for them
What matters
- Language is a bridge. If we disconnect one side of the bridge, the bridge falls.
- You can let Artificial Intelligence speak for you, but it can't feel and think for you.
- The popular argument is that those who will be using AI will win and those who do not will be left behind.
- As long as AI remains a tool and we stay in control, that argument is fully plausible.
