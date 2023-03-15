What Motivates us?

We have believed that rewards and punishments are what motivate us. But the new research has found that motivation has very little to do with reward and punishment.





Every behavior of humans is driven to relieve discomfort, pain, and suffering. This is the main cause, while everything else is a proximate cause.





The reason we are easily distracted is that it provides an easy escape from painful reality. And when one behavior is effective at relieving discomfort, we’re likely to continue using it as a tool to escape discomfort.







