What Motivates us?

"Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life" is a book written by Nir Eya, and it was published in 2019. The book is about how to control your attention and focus on what's important in life, rather than being distracted by external or internal triggers.
In the book, Eyal shares insights and strategies for becoming more productive, achieving personal and professional goals, and living a more fulfilling life.
We have believed that rewards and punishments are what motivate us. But the new research has found that motivation has very little to do with reward and punishment.
Every behavior of humans is driven to relieve discomfort, pain, and suffering. This is the main cause, while everything else is a proximate cause.
The reason we are easily distracted is that it provides an easy escape from painful reality. And when one behavior is effective at relieving discomfort, we’re likely to continue using it as a tool to escape discomfort.
In order to be irresistible, you have to learn human behaviors. Being indistractable is a superpower. If you don’t learn to manage distractions, it’s easy to engage in mindless time-wasting activities.
Most people let distractions take over their lives.
We already know what we have to do in life. but we don’t. We easily get distracted.
The source of distraction is not technology or the growth of AI and algorithms. Distractions have always been a part of our lives. But today’s distractions are different from those that existed 100 years ago.
It’s easier than ever to seek distractions today.
Distractions have always existed and will exist forever. Managing them is solely our responsibility.
It’s easy to blame technology for the problem of distraction. But technology is not the problem. Sure, the distractions around us are more than ever before. Algorithms and AI are trying to hack into our brains.
Distraction and traction are two opposite words. Traction is something that moves you forward toward your goal.
Distraction pulls you away. It deviates you from your goal.
Distraction hinders our progress while traction accelerates it.
The same activity can act as a distraction for one person and as traction for another. It depends on your goals and what you want to achieve.
If you do something and that something is not helping you to accomplish your goals or is deviating you from your goal, that’s a distraction.
Why are our smartphones and social media so addictive? Because they are effective at relieving our discomfort, even if temporarily.
Time management is pain management
Distraction is a way our brain deals with pain. And if you want to deal with discomfort, you have to learn to deal with pain.
You are meant to be unhappy
Most of us seek happiness throughout our lives. But that’s not what we have evolved to do. We are living in the safest, healthiest, and most democratic time in all of human history, but still, why are we so restless and unsatisfied?
