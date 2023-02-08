Who Would You Follow?

Forget everything you know about motivating others and building a harmonious workplace. If you want to get the best out of people, you must be willing to fight. But, that doesn't mean you become a dominator, nor does coddling others work.
The best leader you've ever had in your life was a liberator—someone willing to fight for your highest good, even at a personal cost. Inside, global leadership experts Jeremie Kubicek and Steve Cockram explain what made that leader so unique, how to become that person yourself, and how to share the same gift with others.
Be one of the few that people actually want to follow
Save
The leaders that we know who are worth following are focused on becoming 100% healthy; they know their tendencies and own them, and they work hard to improve their patterns for the good of everyone.
This is why the Sherpa analogy works so well. They truly are worth following up a mountain as their focus is consistently to help others climb. Helping others see their unconscious incompetence and leading them gently to a new level of self-awareness and health is what the best leaders in the world do.
Healthy leaders who have earned the right because of their own self-awareness to intentionally transfer their learning to others have become leaders that others will choose to follow.
Save
The phrase 100X is simple and deep all at the same time. The number 100 simply means reaching 100% of the desired health or personal transformation of a person, encompassing their emotional intelligence, mental ability, and holistic leadership strength and effectiveness.
The hallmarks of a leader at 100% could look like the following:
Save
Born at the highest levels of the Himalayas, the Sherpa, meaning “coming from the East,” are a people group that live in altitudes and temperatures that would cause most of us to faint. Intimately connected with their religion and worldview, the Sherpa people have many rituals and rites of passage along with a deep reverence for the mountains.
Although they must manage the technical aspects of mountaineering, rope management, and emergency descents, as well as technical oxygen requirements, they simply have the unfair advantage of years of advanced acclimation!
The mountain, with all its intricacies, is the trainer to the Sherpa. In the same way, the leadership journey—in the office, dealing with the team—is the trainer of the leader. It isn’t the seminar or the book that makes the difference but the atmosphere where leadership gets forced into action and the applied leadership learning that happens on the spot.
Save
Unless you are born a Sherpa, you cannot truly become one, as you must be born into that tribe and tradition. However, metaphorically speaking, to become a Sherpa is attainable in the leadership context.
A Sherpa in this context is someone who has climbed his own mountain, learned how to lead himself and can thrive in higher altitudes, all the while helping other people climb up the same mountain.
Figuratively speaking, the making of a Sherpa is the making of the 100X leader who must learn all of the technical aspects of leading, from communications to performance management to alignment and execution to dealing with people on every level.
Save
As you stand at base camp staring at a summit thousands of feet above, you can get spooked. Is this really worth it, you ask? The wind hits you as you step out of your tent. You are dressed and equipped. Your guides are rounding up the team, calling you up to steeper heights. It is time to climb.
Some of you will spend years climbing before you can lead others up the mountain. That is okay. The journey of 100X is actually the journey of being intentional—to wake you up from the accidental leadership that tends to lull people across the globe to sleep.
You only get better when you practice, and we want you to start practicing climbing to 100% and once you are there, to start to practice the X—to multiply what you know to others.
Save
There are great leaders who people want to follow, but the leaders’ inability to multiply limits their influence and often frustrates those trying to follow them.
Many well-known “gurus” fit these criteria as they have great wisdom and appear hugely influential through their writings and speaking, but they are not prepared for the incredibly hard, unglamorous yards of devoting their time, talent, and treasure to helping others climb.
You want to follow the leader who is creating an atmosphere where people want to be, not where they’re forced to be. The test is to look at the team and culture around them rather than their bank balance or possessions.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved