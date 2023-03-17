Why Emergence occurs

Recent findings like these suggest at least two possibilities for why emergence occurs, said Ellie Pavlick, a computer scientist at Brown University who studies computational models of language. One is that, as suggested by comparisons to biological systems, larger models truly do gain new abilities spontaneously.





“It may very well be that the model has learned something fundamentally new and different that it didn’t have at a smaller size,” she said. “That’s what we’re all hoping is the case, that there’s some fundamental shift that happens when models are scaled up.”