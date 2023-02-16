logo
MANAGEMENT
What’s the 80/20 Principle?

The 80/20 Principle says that the majority of your results or outputs will come from a minority of causes or inputs. The principle was discovered in 1897 by economist Vilfredo Pareto and became popular after WWII. Today, it’s also known as the Pareto Principle, the 80/20 Rule, the Principle of Least Effort, the Principle of Imbalance.

Why it matters today?

By harnessing and understanding 80/20, businesses can become more profitable, governments can be more effective, and we can become happier and more successful too. It’s not just about removing the 80% that doesn’t work, it’s about doing more of the 20% that does.

Examples of the Pareto Principle

  • 20% of criminals commit 80% of crimes
  • 20% of drivers cause 80% of all traffic accidents
  • 80% of the pollution originates from 20% of all factories
  • 20% of companies products represent 80% of sales
  • 20% of employees are responsible for 80% of the results
The 80-20 Rule in Business

  • The first 20% of the effort put in on a project yields 80% of the project's results
  • This can help managers and business owners focus their time and effort on the 20% yielding the greatest results
  • The 80-20 rule generally holds that 20% of the holdings in a portfolio are responsible for 80% of the portfolio’s growth
  • On the flip side, 20% of a portfolio’s holdings could be responsible for 80% of its losses
