Why it matters today?

The 80/20 Principle says that the majority of your results or outputs will come from a minority of causes or inputs. The principle was discovered in 1897 by economist Vilfredo Pareto and became popular after WWII. Today, it’s also known as the Pareto Principle, the 80/20 Rule, the Principle of Least Effort, the Principle of Imbalance.
By harnessing and understanding 80/20, businesses can become more profitable, governments can be more effective, and we can become happier and more successful too. It’s not just about removing the 80% that doesn’t work, it’s about doing more of the 20% that does.
