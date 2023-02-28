Many entrepreneurs believe that to grow their businesses, they must work harder and harder. They overlook the importance of the team, the financials, and a solid plan that must be executed and adjusted on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
They don’t understand the concept of working “on the business” because they are too often working – harder and harder – “in the business,” creating another job for themselves instead of rising to leadership and orchestrating a well-run business.
Project management executive, Curtis L. Jenkins, drew upon his 20-plus years of experience to write Vision to Reality: Stop Working, Start Living to help entrepreneurs realize their vision for their business and “clear the fog” for everyone involved to get on board with executing the vision.
As an entrepreneur, business owner, or CEO, it is easy to see problems and simply resort to fighting fires instead of fire prevention. Often the obstacles and setbacks you are hoping to overcome through hard work are really trying to force you to look for and develop a new strategy.
When used every day, the RFE can help you execute your business strategy successfully, adjusting as needed, without working yourself to death.
Why do the same challenges continue to manifest in your business? In many cases, the problem is misdiagnosis or misalignment, which can occur when you attempt to simply resolve the symptoms rather than find the core problem and its solution.
The issues that are often misdiagnosed can also be the result of misalignments in the company. Generally, business problems that continually resurface are misdiagnosed issues coming from an undiscovered, underlying problem.
There is no doubt that entrepreneurs are faced with numerous challenges, but more problems arise when you genuinely believe only you can solve the challenges and overcome the obstacles.
Willingness to make excuses:
Entrepreneurs, business managers, and CEOs who make excuses for mediocrity in their businesses or for not hitting their goals have gone astray on the path to success. Excuses are often the results of a lack of plan, poor execution of the plan, and/or a lack of accountability and time management.
Clearly defining your plan and vision, training your employees well, and setting boundaries on your time can help you achieve success and bypass the excuses.
When stating actual goals, there is a process of risk assessment and mitigation. It is a crucial process to ensure we clearly understand all the factors keeping us from meeting those goals and what actions are required to clear the way.
We then work together on a set of actions to help us meet those goals, identifying what needs to be done on a daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.
