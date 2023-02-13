logo
5 Best Sales Tips We Can Learn From Michael Scott

5 Best Sales Tips We Can Learn From Michael Scott

Throughout The Office, the beloved character Michael Scott has graced us with several memorable life quotes to live by. Through his laughable personality, Michael Scott of Dunder Mifflin, Scranton branch, gives us the best sales tips for business. Here are 5 of the best sales tips we can learn from watching The Office:


Your Co-Workers are Your Best Resource

There will always be someone who has more experience or more knowledge about a topic than yourself. Surround yourself with those people! If you’re struggling to meet a customer’s needs, ask a fellow co-worker for help.

Never Stop Learning

Michael Scott is lost a lot of the time and that’s why he holds a lot of conference room meetings. He’s trying to both teach and learn alongside his employees to give them the best sales tips and tricks he knows.

Manage Your Time Wisely

There are a few main ways to help keep you focused and on task while you’re working:

  1. Eliminate personal distractions
  2. Make a “to do” list every day and check them off as you complete them
  3. Take regular breaks
  4. Be flexible in your schedule as much as possible


Prioritize the Customer

Michael Scott is a lovable character for many reasons, the most of all is because he’s so caring. Prioritizing the customer is the key ingredient to inbound marketing and laying the foundation for life-long customers.

Don’t Put the Sale First

Find a human connection with potential customers and get to know them. Determine if they’re the right customer for your business and if the services or products you provide will actually fill their need. They may not be the right customer now, but if you’ve made a real connection with them, you may be able to connect later down the road when the time is right.

