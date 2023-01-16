Your Focus

Face up to why you procrastinate to finally kick the habit





There's no point in plastering over a chronic procrastination habit with productivity hacks if you don't understand why you procrastinate in the first place.





One reason we abandon tasks is because the fear of failure makes us give up, sometimes before we even start. After all, if you don't try, you can't fail! To address this, remind yourself that failure isn't a character flaw. Instead, reframe failure as data. It's just feedback that your current approach needs improvement.





If you suffer from perfectionism, you could find yourself procrastinating whenever you feel that your efforts will result in a not-quite-perfect outcome. In that case, ask yourself why you need to achieve perfection, and if not achieving it would be the disaster you imagine. For example, a test result of 95 percent isn't as good as 100 percent. But it's a lot better than zero!







