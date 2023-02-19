Your Potential

Assessing your chances of success in any particular career involves determining how much time and effort it would take to get good enough at the game to reach your definition of success.





The length of the journey depends on where you currently are and how lofty your definition of success is. Reaching the star in a non-traditional career involves getting good at the entire game, not just a narrow aspect of it, and conventional wisdom often misunderstands this and attributes success to luck.





Progress is determined by your pace and persistence.