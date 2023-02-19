Your Potential

This is an article by Tim Urban about path-making.
Save
Assessing your chances of success in any particular career involves determining how much time and effort it would take to get good enough at the game to reach your definition of success.
The length of the journey depends on where you currently are and how lofty your definition of success is. Reaching the star in a non-traditional career involves getting good at the entire game, not just a narrow aspect of it, and conventional wisdom often misunderstands this and attributes success to luck.
Progress is determined by your pace and persistence.
Save
For most of us, a career (including ancillary career time, like time spent commuting and thinking about your work) will eat up somewhere between 50,000 and 150,000 hours. At the moment, a long human life runs at about 750,000 hours.
When you subtract childhood (~175,000 hours) and the portion of your adult life you’ll spend sleeping, eating, exercising, and otherwise taking care of the human pet you live in, along with errands and general life upkeep (~325,000 hours), you’re left with 250,000 “meaningful adult hours.”3 So a typical career will take up somewhere between 20% and 60% of your meaningful adult time—not something to be a cook about.
Save
Your career has a major effect on all the non-career hours as well. For those of us not already wealthy through past earnings, marriage, or inheritance, a career doubles as our means of support.
The particulars of your career also often play a big role in determining where you live, how flexible your life is, the kinds of things you’re able to do in your free time, and sometimes even in who you end up marrying.
Save
On top of your career being the way you spend much of your time and the means of support for the rest of your time, your career triples as your primary mode of impact-making. Every human life touches thousands of other lives in thousands of different ways, and all of those lives you alter then go on to touch thousands of lives of their own.
We can’t test this, but I’m pretty sure that you can select any 80-year-old alive today, go back in time 80 years, find them as an infant, throw the infant in the trash, and then come back to the present day and find a countless number of things changed.
All lives make a large impact on the world and on the future—but the kind of impact you end up making is largely within your control, depending on the values you live by and the places you direct your energy. Whatever shape your career path ends up taking, the world will be altered by it.
Save
In our childhoods, people ask us about our career plans by asking us what we want to be when we grow up. When we grow up, we tell people about our careers by telling them what we are. We don’t say, “I practice law”—we say, “I am a lawyer.”
This is probably an unhealthy way to think about careers, but the way many societies are right now, a person’s career quadruples as the person’s primary identity. Which is kind of a big thing.
So yeah—your career path isn’t like my shitty sweatshirt. It’s really really deeply important, putting it squarely in “Definitely absolutely make sure to be a chef about it” territory.
Save
People often have difficulty admitting their true feelings and desires, due to either their own stubbornness or the influence of others. This can result in these feelings and desires being repressed and pushed down into the subconscious, in a place called Denial Prison.
It takes courage to confront these repressed feelings, but it is the only way to grow and reach one's true potential.
Save
The Yearning Octopus audit looks at the hierarchy of one's yearnings and fears. It is important to look at both the positive and negative aspects and to assess where one's actions are coming from.
A ranking of yearnings is also a ranking of fears and should be done from first principles, based on a person's individual values and what matters to them. It is a balancing act between values and self-acceptance, and it is important to know when to accept certain parts of oneself and when to reject them.
Save
The Want Box deals with what we think we want, while the Reality Box deals with what is actually possible. Self-reflection helps to bring both of these boxes closer to accuracy. When considering a career path, we must consider both the world's beliefs and our own potential.
We often overestimate the impact of innate talent and luck in non-traditional careers. To get a better understanding of how great careers happen, we should brainstorm and explore possibilities.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved