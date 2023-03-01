3 Steps to Creating a Renewal Process and Retention in Your Customer Base

Determine What At-Risk Means And How To Monitor For It

The first step of establishing a renewal process is defining the leading indicators of risk within your customer base. They could include:





Change of an executive sponsor

The number of support tickets opened

A drop in usage of your product or key features

Negative survey responses or low NPS/CSAT

Missed onboarding, adoption, or lifecycle milestones





An excellent tool for assessing risk is your customer success platform’s health scorecard. Some examples of measures we see commonly included in scorecards are:



