3 terms you should always have on your resume to target what ‘every organization cares about’

When it comes to resumes, there are plenty of faux-pas. Don’t include self-assessments like “detail-oriented” or “hardworking,” for example. Don’t included outdated experience .





Don’t use words like “responsible for, ” which aren’t very powerful ways of describing what you did on a job.

But there are also words and phrases that you’ll definitely want to include to get that recruiter or hiring manager to move you along in the process.