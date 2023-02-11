Freedom at Work - Traci Fento

Freedom at Work is a groundbreaking book written by Traci Fenton. In her book, Fenton brings together decades of original research to show how freedom-centred leadership can bring about positive change in organizations and inspire employees to reach their full potential. The book covers a wide range of topics, from the foundations of freedom-centred leadership to practical strategies for implementing it in the workplace.
Fenton also explores the importance of self-worth in the workplace and how to create an environment in which people can thrive and be productive. Freedom at Work is an essential book for any leader or organization looking to create a culture of freedom and empowerment.
Save
1
Purpose and Vision produce smarter and strategically aligned decision-making. With well-defined Purpose and Vision statements, every employee understands why the organization exists and the direction in which it is aiming, which keeps decisions and individuals strategically aligned.
Purpose and Vision attract top talent—and help you keep it. A clear Purpose and Vision statement will help your organization engage the right talent, reduce voluntary turnover, and breathe a deeper sense of meaning and belonging into your organization.
2
The first step in practicing Purpose and Vision is to create these statements for your organization.
How do you do it? Follow these three guidelines:
1.Develop your Purpose and Vision statements democratically.
Get the input of all the individuals within your organization and consider inviting the contributions of key outside stakeholders, such as board members, investors, vendors, and even customers you respect. Create your Purpose and Vision statements from everyone’s voices, not just the CEO’s or the executive team’s.
2.Continually implement your Purpose and Vision statements.
It’s critical that leaders go beyond just putting their Purpose and Vision statements on a wall in the reception area or on their website.
3.Refresh your Purpose and Vision—but only if absolutely needed.
While Purpose and Vision statements should remain largely unchanged (whereas a mission can change more regularly), you may need to refresh them if there is a large, strategic change within your organization.
3
Integrity saves organizations money. When individuals in an organization act without Integrity, it can hurt their reputation and contribute to a loss of customers, which both cost money. Practicing Integrity helps leaders avoid costly missteps.
Integrity allows leaders to take the long view. When leaders lack Integrity, they make decisions from a short-term, me-first perspective, which can damage an organization. Practicing Integrity helps leaders plan ahead and make smarter choices.
Integrity helps everyone self-govern more effectively. When everyone in an organization adheres to high ethical and moral standards, they are able to reduce organizational drama, which builds trust and allows the organization to operate more harmoniously. Integrity invites us to be better people overall.
Purpose and Vision produce smarter and strategically aligned decision-making. With well-defined Purpose and Vision statements, every employee understands why the organization exists and the direction in which it is aiming, which keeps decisions and individuals strategically aligned.
Purpose and Vision attract top talent—and help you keep it. A clear Purpose and Vision statement will help your organization engage the right talent, reduce voluntary turnover, and breathe a deeper sense of meaning and belonging into your organization.
Save
The first step in practicing Purpose and Vision is to create these statements for your organization.
How do you do it? Follow these three guidelines:
1.Develop your Purpose and Vision statements democratically.
Get the input of all the individuals within your organization and consider inviting the contributions of key outside stakeholders, such as board members, investors, vendors, and even customers you respect. Create your Purpose and Vision statements from everyone’s voices, not just the CEO’s or the executive team’s.
2.Continually implement your Purpose and Vision statements.
It’s critical that leaders go beyond just putting their Purpose and Vision statements on a wall in the reception area or on their website.
3.Refresh your Purpose and Vision—but only if absolutely needed.
While Purpose and Vision statements should remain largely unchanged (whereas a mission can change more regularly), you may need to refresh them if there is a large, strategic change within your organization.
Save
Integrity saves organizations money. When individuals in an organization act without Integrity, it can hurt their reputation and contribute to a loss of customers, which both cost money. Practicing Integrity helps leaders avoid costly missteps.
Integrity allows leaders to take the long view. When leaders lack Integrity, they make decisions from a short-term, me-first perspective, which can damage an organization. Practicing Integrity helps leaders plan ahead and make smarter choices.
Integrity helps everyone self-govern more effectively. When everyone in an organization adheres to high ethical and moral standards, they are able to reduce organizational drama, which builds trust and allows the organization to operate more harmoniously. Integrity invites us to be better people overall.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved