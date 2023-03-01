logo
How sleep may boost creativity

How sleep may boost creativity

The twilight time between fully awake and sound asleep may be packed with creative potential. People who recently drifted off into a light sleep later had problem-solving power. The results help demystify the fleeting early moments of sleep and may even point out ways to boost creativity.

Thomas Edison was rumored to chase twilight moments

Thomas Edison was rumored to chase twilight moments

He was said to fall asleep in a chair while holding two steel ball bearings over metal pans. As he drifted off, the balls would fall. The ensuing clatter would wake him, and he could rescue his inventive ideas before they were lost to the depths of sleep.

How scientists took inspiration from Edison's method of cultivating creativity

How scientists took inspiration from Edison's method of cultivating creativity
  • Few volunteers were asked to convert a string of numbers into a shorter sequence, following two simple rules
  • What the volunteers weren’t told was that there was an easy trick: The second number in the sequence would always be the correct final number, too
  • Once discovered, this cheat code dramatically cut the solving time
  • After doing 60 of these trials on a computer, the volunteers earned a 20-minute break in a quiet, dark room
  • Reclined and holding an equivalent of Edison’s “alarm clock,” participants were asked to close their eyes and rest or sleep if they desired
  • People who had fallen into a shallow, early sleep were 2.7 times as likely to spot the hidden trick as people who didn’t fall asleep
