logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
How to Increase Your Value to Others

How to Increase Your Value to Others

At the end of the day, no one can increase your ability to bring value to others except you. Learning how to elevate your value and “hit the mark” for others is a step-by-step process.

Save

#Article
Courage

1

Courage

Before you can increase your value you need to have courage. Sometimes this means having the courage to change.


Take initiative and don’t be afraid to try new things that may improve your skills, or help you make connections with others. It is the first step to increasing your self-value.

0
Experience

2

Experience

Once you have the courage to try something new, you will encounter a new experience. Your courageous turn of events may lead to learning something new, traveling somewhere, attending an event, doing something you’ve never done before, creating an important relationship or joining a new organization, etc.

0
Knowledge

3

Knowledge

From your experience, whatever it is, you will gain knowledge. Now you have something new that you can share with people or use in service to others. Knowledge is powerful and can lead you to even greater things.

0
Self-Value

4

Self-Value
  • Be of value to others by regarding your feelings and thoughts as a barometer
  • Allow positive thoughts to propel you to help others
  • Dispel negative thoughts and feelings that may have the opposite effect
  • Choose to empower, choose to share, and choose to use your value to make a difference for others
0
nextbigwhat logo

Links

Legal

Subscribe to our newsletter

2023 nextbigwhat

All rights reserved

Home
Explore
Ideas
BigBook
More
Login