MARKETING
How To Make Your Linkedin Posts Go Viral
Blog Titles Matter
The title of the blog is the first impression your writing will make on social media platforms
If you don't impress instantly people won't click, and they won't get to read your content
What kinds of blog titles attract the most attention
"The small-sized argument"
Arguing for or against something in a small package
Emphasizes the middle ground
People want to read your argument and refine their own thinking
Have a bit of drama, take a stance, and then you can write a much more nuanced and balanced view
"The sneak preview"
The important idea here is that the title is a promise for what you are going to elaborate upon in your post.
What NOT to do (on Linkedin)
Don’t use your title to describe your content, use the title to trigger an emotional desire to read your content
Do it well, and every post will spread far and wide in your target community
