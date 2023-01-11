logo
How To Make Your Linkedin Posts Go Viral

How To Make Your Linkedin Posts Go Viral

Blog Titles Matter

  • The title of the blog is the first impression your writing will make on social media platforms
  • If you don't impress instantly people won't click, and they won't get to read your content
  • What kinds of blog titles attract the most attention


"The small-sized argument"

"The small-sized argument"

"The small-sized argument"

  • Arguing for or against something in a small package
  • Emphasizes the middle ground
  • People want to read your argument and refine their own thinking
  • Have a bit of drama, take a stance, and then you can write a much more nuanced and balanced view

"The sneak preview"

  • The important idea here is that the title is a promise for what you are going to elaborate upon in your post.
What NOT to do (on Linkedin)

What NOT to do (on Linkedin)

What NOT to do (on Linkedin)

  • Don’t use your title to describe your content, use the title to trigger an emotional desire to read your content
  • Do it well, and every post will spread far and wide in your target community
