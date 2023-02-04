logo
nextbigwhat logo
MINDFULNESS
0
How to quiet your mind by doing a brain dump

How to quiet your mind by doing a brain dump

Our mind isn't at its best or at its most creative when it's being held under the weight of thousands of tasks and projects. Here's some advice for clearing your mind and freeing up space - both physically and mentally - to allow your creative ideas to flow.

Save

Practice regular brain dumps

1

Practice regular brain dumps

A brain dump is a 10-minute exercise to clear your mind of negative thoughts and focus on what matters most. Take a few minutes to write down on paper everything that’s weighing you down, letting your mind flow freely onto the page.

0
Try Embrace Passivity

2

Try Embrace Passivity
  • When you disconnect from distractions, you give space for your mind to create new pathways.
  • Don’t be afraid to take a step back and reflect, it’s good for your brain to remain productive and generate better ideas.
0
Surround yourself with nature

3

Surround yourself with nature

Spending time in nature relieves attention fatigue and increases our creativity. If you've been using your brain to multitask, put that aside and go on a walk without all the gadgets. This is when we see bursts in creativity, problem-solving, and feelings of well-being.

0
Honour your passions

4

Honour your passions
  • Honouring your passion can help you tap into your emotions and boost your creative genius, but only if you allow yourself the space to pay attention.
  • When you open your eyes first thing in the morning, rather than rehearse your multitude of to-dos, remember to reflect on the ideas that enliven you, the ones that fill your cup with meaning.
0
nextbigwhat logo

Helpful Links

Legal

Subscribe to our newsletter

2023 nextbigwhat

All rights reserved

Home
Explore
Ideas
BigBook
More
Login