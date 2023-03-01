Ignite a Shift Engaging Minds, Guiding Emotions and Driving Behavior - Stephen McGarvey

Spark a transformation, professionally and personally! No person is an island. Every day, we realize more and more how interconnected we all are, and how much we impact each other, both consciously and unconsciously. And each and every day, our individual success relies to some extent on our ability to persuade and influence others.
The ability to persuade and influence is the cornerstone of success. In Ignite a Shift: Engaging Minds, Guiding Emotions and Driving Behavior, internationally acclaimed speaker Stephen McGarvey explores the subtleties of effective communication and highlights the essential fact that thinking impacts emotions which drive behavior.
Ignite a Shift is the quintessential guide to communication, positive persuasion and influencing with integrity. It reveals the proven techniques that the world’s most effective leaders are using to motivate themselves and others to excel professionally and personally.
In our daily lives, thoughts and various other cognitive processes impact the emotions we experience moment to moment, and these emotions ultimately drive our behaviors. As we shift thinking, we can alter emotions which then drive a different set of behaviors.
When we understand how this process works, we can create more congruent and purposeful behaviors both in ourselves and in others.
The goal of persuasion is to change someone else’s behavior. This usually begins by changing one or more of their thoughts, beliefs, and values. Once we influence their thinking process, then their feelings and behaviors will change as well. We can use these techniques to change our own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, too.
As a persuader, your goal is to move a person from their Current State to a Desired State.
There are many techniques for leading someone to a Desired State, all of which boil down to this: engage and guide the person’s thoughts. When that happens, their feelings and behavior will follow.
As persuaders, we have the opportunity to consider how we are communicating based on our expectations of others and how our expectations may cause other people to react and behave accordingly.
Our minds tend to seek subjective validation and search for evidence to support our existing beliefs. Rather than being intractable or permanent, these beliefs can be altered because they are actually processes rather than things. The processes of believing something and valuing something are closely connected, and usually even interconnected.
Your values serve as an internal navigation system, so when you’re cognizant of what you value and why you value it, you can make better and more congruent choices in your life. In doing so, you will be drawn toward people, ideas, and situations that support and assist you as you achieve your goals.
If you happen to identify a values conflict, examine your criteria and work to realign them with your values.
The mind is easily influenced by others—and by itself. In addition to being open to presuppositions, our minds regularly delete information and create distortions and generalizations by changing things and “filling in the blanks” when information is lacking.
While the human mind is able to process a seemingly infinite amount of information at the subconscious level, it appears to be limited to processing between five and nine (seven, plus or minus two) chunks of information at the conscious level at any given moment in time.
