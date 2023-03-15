Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life - Nir Eya

Work from calendar

We perform better under constraints. Limitations give us structure. The timeboxing technique can be used to make time for traction. It sets up an implementation intention.





Eliminate all white spaces in the calendar so you’re left only with a template for how you intend to spend your time each day.





Success can be measured by whether you accomplished what you planned or not. It’s fine to be distracted by YouTube and Netflix as long as you do what you planned to do.





At the end of each week, take fifteen minutes and ask yourself if you did what you planned to do or not. Did you get distracted? What caused distractions? How will you handle those distractions in the future? Are there any changes that you can make to your calendar?





Being indistractable is about making time for traction each day and eliminating distractions that keep us from living the life we want.







