Million Dollar Habits - Brian Tracy

Find out how to become more successful.
With 100 billion cells – each with up to 20,000 connections to other neurons – your brain is an incredible organ. You can likely think more thoughts than all the molecules in the universe. Your capability is endless. But in your lifetime, you’re unlikely to achieve anything close to your true potential. Why’s that? Well, you didn’t get the manual, and you’ve had to learn by intuition. The problem is, that’s just not good enough if you want to be successful.
Save
1
We share four fundamental goals: a need to be fit and healthy, to have great relationships, to enjoy what we’re doing, and to achieve financial independence.
Give yourself a quick audit in each of those areas, right now. Mark yourself between one (low) and ten (high) for each.
How did you do?
Regardless of where you’re at, we’re about to look at the habits you need to cultivate in order to improve those scores – the “million-dollar habits.” The good news is that anyone and everyone can learn these habits, including you.
We share four fundamental goals: a need to be fit and healthy, to have great relationships, to enjoy what we’re doing, and to achieve financial independence.
Give yourself a quick audit in each of those areas, right now. Mark yourself between one (low) and ten (high) for each.
How did you do?
Regardless of where you’re at, we’re about to look at the habits you need to cultivate in order to improve those scores – the “million-dollar habits.” The good news is that anyone and everyone can learn these habits, including you.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved