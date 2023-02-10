Scale AI: Why Data Will Power the AI Revolution

Save
1
First they built machines that could do arithmetic, but the idea that you could have them do these more nuanced tasks that required what we view as humanlike understanding was this very exciting technological concept
Scale AI: The Hype
2
3
First they built machines that could do arithmetic, but the idea that you could have them do these more nuanced tasks that required what we view as humanlike understanding was this very exciting technological concept
Scale AI: The Hype
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved