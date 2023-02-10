Talking to AI Might Be the Most Important Skill of This Century

A product race is under way in the world of artificial intelligence
- Big tech companies are scrambling to demonstrate their chops after the public release and runaway adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- Generative AI is destined to become the overlay for not only search engines but also creative work, busywork, memo writing, research, homework, sketching, outlining, storyboarding, and teaching
- In order to create, one must know how to guide the machines to the desired outcome
Subscribe to our newsletter
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved