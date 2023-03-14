logo
The 3 components of motivation

There’s been lots of research on motivation, but one model in particular has been empirically validated and can be used to understand why you struggle to find the motivation to work towards your goals. This theory is the 3C model of motivation (3C stands for “3 components”).

What is 3C model of motivation

The beauty of the 3C model of motivation lies in its simplicity. The 3C model of motivation was developed by Professor Hugo M. Kehr at the University of California, Berkeley. What’s great about the model is that it covers all the sources of motivation a person may have.

3 components of motivation

  • Explicit motives: the motives we attribute to ourselves in a conscious way.
  • Implicit motives: the unconscious reasons which explain why we may act in a certain way.
  • Perceived abilities: what we think we may be capable of accomplishing.
How to diagnose demotivation

How to diagnose demotivation

By asking yourself three simple questions, you can analyse the reasons why you struggle to feel motivated.


  1. Head: “Is this task really important to me and relevant to my goal?”
  2. Heart: “Do I enjoy this task?”
  3. Hand: “Am I good at this task?”


Once you’ve discovered which one of these is not working, you can decide which strategy to apply in order to feel more motivated.

