The Art of Saying No - Damon Zahariades

The Art of Saying No, written by Damon Zahariades, is a self-help book published in 2017.





The book provides a step-by-step, strategic guide for setting boundaries and developing the assertiveness needed to say no when it's appropriate. The book emphasizes the importance of being honest and direct in communication, and discusses the personal and professional price of procrastination.





You’re about to learn the unhealthy reasons you dread saying no.





Recognizing them – some are less obvious than others – is the first step toward freeing yourself from the fallacious belief that saying no is mean, cold-hearted, or selfish.