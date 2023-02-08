The big idea: Should we worry about artificial intelligence?

Save
AI wouldn’t have to be actively malicious to cause catastrophe. This is illustrated by Bostrom’s famous “paperclip problem”. Suppose you tell the AI to make paperclips. What could be more boring? Unfortunately, you forgot to tell it when to stop making paperclips.
So it turns all the matter on Earth into paperclips, having first disabled its off switch because allowing itself to be turned off would stop it pursuing its noble goal of making paperclips.
It is impossible to fully specify any goal we might give a superintelligent machine so as to prevent such disastrous misunderstandings.
Physicist Max Tegmark, co-founder of the Future of Life Institute emphasises the problem of “value alignment” – how to ensure the machine’s values line up with ours. This too might be an insoluble problem, given that thousands of years of moral philosophy have not been sufficient for humanity to agree on what “our values” really are.
