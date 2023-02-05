The Man Behind ChatGPT: Sam Altman - Forbes Interview Feb 2023

What does ChatGPT, the first of its kind artificial intelligent interface say about Open AI, the company that created it?
OpenAI is a research organization founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, and Wojciech Zaremba. Its goal is to promote and develop friendly AI that benefits humanity. OpenAI is based in San Francisco, California and has received funding from several sources, including Elon Musk, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and the founders of Y Combinator.
Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, talks about ChatGPT and the future of AI. Here are some key points from the Forbes Interview.
The journey of AI has hit upon a significant milestone with ChatGPT, but it is just one stop in a long journey, and there will be many more such inflection points.
The core AI technology (GPT-3) has been available since 2020 as an API, but the added finetuning and chat interface made it accessible to millions, creating a blockbuster product.
At some point of time the product will be part of a huge ecosystem of artificial general intelligence(AGI), as other players are doing important work in this category.
ChatGPT isn’t likely to replace search as a product, but the AI ecosystem, at some point, may provide the users with alternatives to traditional search.
Sam Altman believes that instead of doing a better search engine function, AI, and AGI can provide something different, something beyond search, or open up a functionality that may not have been thought of before.
Thinking that it would just be a better search engine can be an unnecessary technological limitation created by the mind.
The future looks bright, but any preconceived expectations about it may prove to be wrong. It would just be something we would be surprised with, in somewhat unexpected ways.
AI could be a game-changer, and OpenAI could well be just another tech company. However, it could also move in a direction that eventually destroys capitalism!
OpenAI has already demonstrated their ‘openness’ by putting out a breakthrough tech product for public use, unlike other tech giants like Google that are developing similar products.
Other AGI products are in the works, such as the Overton Window, a model for understanding politically acceptable policies, and CLIP, a visual neural network that was open-sourced in 2021.
Open AI also has automatic speech recognition (Whisper) and a programming language (Triton) that are open source.
ChatGPT has a diverse set of uses. For Sam Altman, one of the better ways ChatGPT has been useful is for summarizing long articles and email threads, as it saves a lot of time (more than he even thought!).
Apart from summarizing, the ability to ask questions related to programming and debugging code by ‘talking’ to it has been a game-changer for him.
