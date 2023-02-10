The new Turing test: Are you human?

Faking Intelligence

Plenty of AI scholars question the actual intelligence of LaMDA and other chat bots, but their opinion may be the minority. If the activities not of research but of leisure and productivity increasingly revolve around computer interaction, who is to say the machine on the other side of the screen is not matching humans click for click?





After all, humans using social media aren't interacting with anything other than a stored image or text attached to a name, and yet humans fill their interactions with meaning, getting worked up about political discussions, or inflamed over celebrity behavior. The persona illusion, the feeling that one's online existence is real, is so intense, it's a short step to ascribing sentience to a machine.