The psychology of revenge bedtime procrastination

The term “bedtime procrastination” refers to the habit of going to bed later than intended while no external circumstances are accountable for doing so. Despite the tiredness, people will finish their tasks and stay up later than they should.
Stick to a routine: It may not always be possible, but keeping a consistent bedtime and wake-up time can help avoid revenge bedtime procrastination
Consider your metabolism: Try to stick to a light meal so you don’t overwhelm your digestive system before going to bed
Ease into your bedtime: Meditation and journaling are great activities to practice mindfulness and to switch off before sleep
