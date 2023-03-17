The Unpredictable Abilities Emerging From Large AI Models

Large language models like ChatGPT are now big enough that they’ve started to display startling, unpredictable behaviors.
LLMs can produce hundreds of “emergent” abilities — tasks that big models can complete that smaller models can’t, many of which seem to have little to do with analyzing text. They range from multiplication to generating executable computer code to, apparently, decoding movies based on emojis.
Now, researchers are racing not only to identify additional emergent abilities but also to figure out why and how they occur at all — in essence, to try to predict unpredictability. Understanding emergence could reveal answers to deep questions around AI and machine learning in general, like whether complex models are truly doing something new or just getting really good at statistics.
Biologists, physicists, ecologists and other scientists use the term “emergent” to describe self-organizing, collective behaviors that appear when a large collection of things acts as one.
Critically, emergent abilities show up in systems that involve lots of individual parts. But researchers have only recently been able to document these abilities in LLMs as those models have grown to enormous sizes.
In 2017, researchers at Google Brain introduced a new kind of architecture called a transformer. While a recurrent network analyzes a sentence word by word, the transformer processes all the words at the same time. This means transformers can process big bodies of text in parallel.
In 2020, Dyer and others at Google Research predicted that LLMs would have transformative effects — but what those effects would be remained an open question.
This effort was called the Beyond the Imitation Game Benchmark (BIG-bench) project, riffing on the name of Alan Turing’s “imitation game,” a test for whether a computer could respond to questions in a convincingly human way.
Recent findings like these suggest at least two possibilities for why emergence occurs, said Ellie Pavlick, a computer scientist at Brown University who studies computational models of language. One is that, as suggested by comparisons to biological systems, larger models truly do gain new abilities spontaneously.
“It may very well be that the model has learned something fundamentally new and different that it didn’t have at a smaller size,” she said. “That’s what we’re all hoping is the case, that there’s some fundamental shift that happens when models are scaled up.”
