Want to Be More Productive? Stop Trying to Finish Every Task, and Do This Instead

Energy, not time: Reframing productivity

We often think of productivity as time management, but it's important to also consider energy management.

Doing things that protect, build, restore and save energy is productive, such as sleep, walks, and socializing.













Reframing productivity is about understanding that the things you do to protect, build, restore, or save your energy are productive activities. It's not about task completion and time spent, but about energy management. It can be hard to face the reality of needing more energy to sustain what has already been built, but ultimately it's necessary for success. Understanding when something is truly sustainable and when it is not is key to achieving success and avoiding burnout.



