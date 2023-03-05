What a Real Apology Requires

Most of what has been written about apologies is fundamentally manipulative, because the focus is on technique — on applying psychology to extract forgiveness from others, as in: “What do I need to say in order to get my boss/child/neighbor to trust me again?”
This view of apologies is one of today’s most pernicious assaults on trust.
Apologies shouldn't be manipulative tools used to extract forgiveness, but instead, the result of personal change.
To deserve forgiveness, the motive behind the apology should be restoring integrity, not just trust.
Experts often focus on the mechanics of the apology to solve the relationship problem, but it's essential to focus on the integrity problem too.
Only then can an apology be sincere and deserving of consideration.
