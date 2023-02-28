logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
What We Need is Discipline, Not Motivation!

What We Need is Discipline, Not Motivation!

We know that studying, looking for a job, and doing business are not very enjoyable. All of them are, in fact, necessities and obstacles to be overcome.

Save

It's easy to lose motivation

1

It's easy to lose motivation

We lose the motivation we discovered. It is possible to keep us motivated, but is it really possible to stay on the same level all the time?


Even if it is the best job, at the end of 3 months, people get bored of sameness, continuity, and necessity. Maybe what we call motivation is a big mistake. Maybe it’s just a wonderful tale made up to deceive us.

0
Motivation is a utopia, it is a tale

2

Motivation is a utopia, it is a tale

It is not motivation; it is definitely a discipline that lifts successful business people from their beds at 5 in the morning and makes them read books. The people we care for and watch with amazement do not expect to be motivated. They discipline themselves first and focus on whatever the circumstances.

0
Motivation is a temporary state of mind

3

Motivation is a temporary state of mind

While motivation is a temporary state of mind, discipline is essential. For this reason, it may be a more accurate way to spend your life not by seeking motivation but by maintaining your own discipline.

0
nextbigwhat logo

Links

Legal

Subscribe to our newsletter

2023 nextbigwhat

All rights reserved

Home
Explore
Ideas
BigBook
More
Login