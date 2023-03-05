logo
OFFICE AND ME
When to Give Verbal Feedback — and When to Do It in Writing

When giving feedback, it's important to choose the right delivery method. Written and spoken feedback are both important and have their time and place. Here are some guidelines.


The way you give Feedback matters

One of the many reasons why we dread (and avoid) giving feedback is that we believe it’s simply not going to work.


While there are many reasons why feedback fails to deliver results, one that is easily overlooked is our choice of delivery—speaking or writing.


You may be leaning toward one style not because it’s best for the feedback you need to give but because it’s most comfortable — or most convenient — for you. Consider what works best for the context, audience, and goals of your specific situation.


Spoken and written feedback are both necessary, and each has its time and place. Practicing getting out of your feedback comfort zone when the situation calls for it will make you a stronger communicator all around.

The Solution

The Solution

Give written feedback when:


  • You have enough time to do it right.
  • You want to reinforce or capture what's been said in a conversation.
  • You want to give the other person time to process first.


Give spoken feedback when:


  • The feedback is more complex.


In general, it's important to consider what will work best for the context, audience, and goals of your specific situation.


