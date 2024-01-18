"If you're not sleeping..": Dr. Sean Mackey on strategies to reduce pain
‘When we say psychological means Neuroscience, they’re really becoming one and the same.’ – Dr Sean Mackey
Dr. Sean Mackey, professor and Chief of the Division of Stanford Pain Medicine, delves into the complex world of pain, shedding light on its multi-dimensional nature and effective management strategies. He explores the role of inflammation in pain, NSAIDs’ efficacy, sleep’s significance in healing, and the necessity for personalized treatment approaches.
Table of Contents
- The Complexity of Pain
- Inflammation’s Role in Pain
- Balancing Act with NSAIDs
- Individual Differences in NSAID Response
- Sleep as a Healing Aid
- Aspirin’s Dual Benefits
- Lifestyle Modifications for Pain Management
- Understanding Pain Thresholds
- Mechanical Interventions for Pain
- The Intricate Network of Pain Perception
- Psychology’s Influence on Pain Experience
The Complexity of Pain
Pain is a multifaceted experience that extends beyond physical sensation.
It involves emotional responses and cognitive processes that influence our perception of discomfort.
Recognizing this complexity challenges conventional perspectives that directly link pain to physical stimuli.
Inflammation’s Role in Pain
While inflammation increases sensitivity to stimuli following injury or chemical damage serving an essential biological function, chronic inflammation can lead to heightened sensitivity and persistent pain.