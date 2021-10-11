IIT-D, Mirrorsize use AI to dress India right

The textiles ministry is developing an India-specific standardized size chart for the textiles and garment industry with the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology and 3D body scanners, while the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has signed an agreement with New Delhi-based deeptech startup Mirrorsize to use an artificial intelligence-powered app to achieve a similar goal but with a different approach.

The National Sizing Survey of India project cost was pegged at ₹31 crore, with the textiles ministry contributing ₹21 crore and NIFT the rest.

Once the Mirrorsize app captures the data, “IIT-Delhi will use data analytics and statistical modelling to come up with up to 60 standard sizes for all body types in India. The app is expected to be ready for use by the end of this year”, said Deepti Gupta, professor of the department of textile and fibre engineering at IIT-Delhi.