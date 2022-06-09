IIT Kanpur develops tool to help investigate cryptocurrency fraud

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will provide an indigenously designed tool to help the Uttar Pradesh police in detection and cracking of cases of fraud through cryptocurrency transactions.

Professor Sandeep Shukla from IIT-Kanpur, said that the tool developed by IIT, known as HOP, can analyse cryptocurrency transactions.

“The tool is cheaper than any foreign equipment. By September, our tool will be ready to serve the UP police and help in investigations in cases of cryptocurrency fraud,” said Shukla.

