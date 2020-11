Students from IIT-Madras have now developed a multi-lingual digital game about the COVID pandemic.

This browser based game, which can be played on PCs, mobiles, laptops and similar gadgets; is basically developed to help spread awareness amongst the public about the rules and precautions they need to follow in order to protect themselves from COVID-19.

This game is free of cost and can be played on www.letsplaytolearn.com and https://dost.iitm.ac.in/iitmdost/pages/game-corner