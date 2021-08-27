    IIT Madras & IBM Collaborate For Programming And Data Science Course

    • IBM experts will be co-offering a Quantum Computing course on the NPTEL Platform and augment select NPTEL courses such as Data Science and AI with technical inputs to provide students with a current industry perspective.
    • Experts from IBM will also conduct technical sessions for NPTEL partner colleges through their local chapters and for the IIT M’s Online BSc Degree program.
    • In May 2021, IBM announced a collaboration with IIT Madras to provide faculty, researchers, and students with access to IBM’s quantum systems, accelerate joint research in quantum computing, and develop curricula to help prepare students.
