    IIT Madras, IISc are the top higher education institutions in India

    • IIT Madras, IISc are the top higher education institutions in India: Govt.
    • The rankings were announced by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, an initiative of the government to rank top Indian institutions.
    • This is the official ranking of India’s vast higher education system, the education ministry said and asked them to pursue excellence, and never hesitate to talk about their achievements.
    Daily.