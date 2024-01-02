- IIT Madras aims to incubate 100 start-ups across various sectors and launch a new school on interdisciplinary sciences in 2024.
- The institute’s initiatives and projects for 2024 aim to benefit the nation, with a goal to close the financial year with 366 patents.
- The director highlighted the institute’s achievements in 2023, including the establishment of the first-ever IIT overseas campus in Zanzibar and the launch of a Department of Medical Sciences and Technology.
