IIT Roorkee Develops Innovative Mobile App To Locate Coronavirus Suspects

IIT Roorkee has developed a mobile tracking application that can track COVID-19 suspects who have been quarantined through geofencing technology. In case GPS data is not received, the location will be determined based on triangulation of mobile towers.
If the Internet is not available, the location will be received through SMS and it also allows the quarantined persons to upload geotagged images. Additionally, an alert is set off if the application is shut down. Prof. Kamal Jain says that this app will allow for ‘state of the art’ surveillance of COVID-19 suspects.