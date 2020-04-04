IIT Roorkee develops low-cost ventilator ‘Prana-Vayu’

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IIT-Roorkee has come out with a new low-cost closed-loop ventilator named ‘Prana-Vayu’ that does not require compressed air and are highly useful when standard wards and other areas are converted into ICUs.

The ventilator has been designed in collaboration with AIIMS, Rishikesh and a prototype has been tested successfully for normal as well as patient-specific breathing conditions.

The research team of IIT Roorkee consisted of Akshay Dvivedi and Arup Kumar Das and were supported by Debendra Tripathi from AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The creators claim that it is safe to be used on infants and even overweight adults. Details on manufacturing at scale have still not been released yet.