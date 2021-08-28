    IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC develops India’s first Quantum Computer Simulator toolkit

    • It is the country’s first collaborative initiative in this field, brought together by IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC to address the common challenge of advancing the Quantum Computing research frontiers in India.
    • One of the unique features of QSim is its Intuitive user interface, which offers a robust quantum computer simulator integrated with a graphical user interface based Workbench to create quantum programs and visualize the instant circuit generation simulated outputs.
    • In line with promoting research and studies in Quantum Computing, IIT Roorkee recently offered two introductory courses on quantum computation.
