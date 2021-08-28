IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC develops India’s first Quantum Computer Simulator toolkit

It is the country’s first collaborative initiative in this field, brought together by IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC to address the common challenge of advancing the Quantum Computing research frontiers in India.
One of the unique features of QSim is its Intuitive user interface, which offers a robust quantum computer simulator integrated with a graphical user interface based Workbench to create quantum programs and visualize the instant circuit generation simulated outputs.
In line with promoting research and studies in Quantum Computing, IIT Roorkee recently offered two introductory courses on quantum computation.