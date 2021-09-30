IITian entrepreneur makes into Hurun Top 10 India rich list for first time

The IITian entrepreneur has made it to the coveted list for the first time, that is topped by Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani for the tenth consecutive year.

1,007 individuals, up 179, across 119 cities, up 5, have INR 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021.

Cumulative wealth up 51%, while average wealth increased by 25%. 894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 new faces, whilst 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts.