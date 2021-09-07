    IITian-founded start-up offers free math courses online to take on bigger rivals

    • Cuemath, an online math-course provider backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc., is making much of its content free for a year to fend off rivals in India’s competitive education-tech market and help fight inequalities in learning.
    • Cuemath is up against dozens of startups – including giant Byju’s – that offer online learning modules and classes to students around the world.
    • He founded Cuemath, formally called Cuelearn Pvt, in 2013 as an offline company whose tutors taught in their homes, and then quickly pivoted toward online courses.
    Daily.