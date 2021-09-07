IITian-founded start-up offers free math courses online to take on bigger rivals

HomeNewsIITian-founded start-up offers free math courses online to take on bigger rivals
Cuemath, an online math-course provider backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc., is making much of its content free for a year to fend off rivals in India’s competitive education-tech market and help fight inequalities in learning.
Cuemath is up against dozens of startups – including giant Byju’s – that offer online learning modules and classes to students around the world.
He founded Cuemath, formally called Cuelearn Pvt, in 2013 as an offline company whose tutors taught in their homes, and then quickly pivoted toward online courses.