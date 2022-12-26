Illegal call centres in India cost Americans $10 billion in 2022

Over $3 billion has been lost by older US citizens as a result of romance-related scams and pop-ups offering “tech support” originating from India’s illegal call centres in the last two years alone.

It is estimated that Americans lost a total of $10.2 billion in the last 11 months of 2022 in call center-related scams, a 47% increase over the $6.9 billion lost in the same period in the previous year.

