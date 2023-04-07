- International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgiva predicts India and China will account for half of global growth in 2023.
- The world economy is expected to grow at a rate lower than 3% this year.
IMF predicts India and China will account for half of global growth in 2023
